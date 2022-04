The Riverwest Food Pantry is now known as the Kinship Community Food Center. “Think of our new identity as an invitation to people from all corners of the city to come together to help each other thrive through belonging, giving, and receiving,” said executive director Vincent Noth in a statement. “We are a community of generosity that shares our struggles and our joys, our lives and wisdom. That’s what kinship is all about.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO