The full entertainment lineup has been announced for Iowa Irish Fest!. One of the biggest celebrations of Irish culture happens right here in the Cedar Valley!. Iowa Irish Fest is entering its 16th year of existence and will take place during the very first weekend in August. August 5th through the 7th will see Irish bands from all over the world come to the Lincoln Park Area in Waterloo.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO