ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Museum explores Jewish history in Shanghai

beverlypress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolocaust Museum L.A. presents “Hidden History: Recounting the Shanghai Jewish Story,” an exhibit about the little known story of the resettled Jewish community of Shanghai opening on Sunday, April 24, and running through mid-August. The exhibit is sponsored by East West Bank and told through the museum’s...

beverlypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
travelnoire.com

These Are The 8 Blackest Cities In Latin America You Should Have On Your Bucket List

One in four Latin Americans identify as being of African descent (approximately 133 million people), with the largest concentration being in Brazil. From Mexico to Argentina, African-descendant people have made significant contributions to the development of Latin America. Despite still facing strong racial discrimination, after living on the continent for more than 300 years, Afro-Latinos’ essence can be seen in gastronomy, music, sports, arts, science, social and political organizations.
SOCIETY
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Lieu
Person
Arthur Rothstein
Person
Adam Schiff
The Atlantic

Is ‘Passover’ Actually a Mistranslation?

This is a free edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about politics, culture, and religion. Sign up to receive future free editions here. But to gain access to the full newsletter, including all paid content, subscribe to The Atlantic. A few years ago, I learned that I’d been misled about...
RELIGION
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers. As an act of retaliation, Hitler ordered to kill 10 Italians for every German soldier that died that day. In total, 335 people were executed and buried in the Fosse Ardeatine mass grave, marking one of the darkest moments in Italian history, and a decisive turning point in the war. The brutal reprisal sent a clear signal to the Allied Forces, who decided to intervene.
EUROPE
ARTnews

Mexican Artist Bosco Sodi Spent A Month Painting In A 12th Century Palazzo For His Striking Venice Exhibit

Click here to read the full article. Bosco Sodi’s minimalist, highly textured paintings are intensely place-based. For the 2022 Venice Biennale, the Mexican artist spent spent about a month at the Palazzo Vendramin Grimani, a grand 12th century building on Venice’s Grand Canal, producing a small series of paintings made in his particular process: by layering wood dust, cellulose pulp, glue and pigment on canvas and then letting it rest, semi-exposed to the elements. The Palazzo, having served as Sodi’s temporary studio, now plays the role of exhibition space for Sodi’s show What Goes Around Comes Around, curated by Daniela Ferretti...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Jewish History#Concentration Camps#Antisemitism#Russia#Holocaust Museum L A#The Shanghai Jewish Story#Sephardic Jews#Nazi#German#Austrian#Japanese#Chinese#The Star Of David
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monessen program to explore Italian Jews, history and persecution

The flight of Jews from Spain to Italy — and, ultimately, to places like Western Pennsylvania — is a largely unknown tale. An Italian-Jewish historic program this weekend in Monessen, which has been two years in the making, intends to shed light on this part of international and local history.
MONESSEN, PA
UPI News

Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists

April 23 (UPI) -- Two men who died when they were hit by a train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City have been identified as well-known French graffiti artists. Pierre Audebert, 28, and Julian Blanc, 34, were found dead near the Sutter Ave-Rutland Road station around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, WABC reported. Their remains were found in "very bad condition" by the operator of another train.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Peter Dutton warns of a potential chemical weapon attack and says China 'would play Penny Wong like a fool' if she becomes the new foreign minister

Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Iraq
ARTnews

The World Is Not Enough: Anish Kapoor Mounts a Grand, Dread-Inducing Doubleheader in Venice

Click here to read the full article. “The Milk of Dreams,” the exhilarating and elegant main exhibition at this year’s Venice Biennale, features a super majority of artists who are women and gender-nonconforming, with none of the male art stars who have long been the central focus of that affair. But do not worry about them. They are doing fine. Georg Baselitz has brought a dozen bright new paintings (and a few dark, deathly sculptures) to the grand Museo di Palazzo Grimani. Sterling Ruby has a wily, understated sculpture on the facade of a palazzo being renovated by Berggruen Arts &...
VISUAL ART
24/7 Wall St.

Deadliest Battles in US History

The U.S. has one of the largest, best-funded, and most successful militaries in modern world history. More than 42 million Americans have served in the military during war time since the American Revolution, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of these troops paid the ultimate price – over 650,000 Americans have been killed […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy