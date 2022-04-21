Jaguars looking to trade No. 1 pick?

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL scouting director informed SI.com’s Albert Breer “everyone knows” Jaguars GM Trent Baalke would prefer to trade down. Connected to either Aidan Hutchinson or fast-rising prospect Travon Walker at No. 1, the Jags still enter this draft as a team with several needs — despite their free agency binge. A move down the board would enable the rebuilding team to add more picks to address them.

However, a sufficient offer has not yet arrived. A report earlier this offseason indicated teams have not shown much interest in moving up to No. 1. This draft may feature the least desirable top pick since 2013, a draft that saw one quarterback taken in Round 1 and the top 10 produce several busts. This may lead to Jacksonville sticking at No. 1. Breer and ESPN.com’s Todd McShay have Hutchinson going first overall, while NFL.com’s Peter Schrager mocks Walker to the Jags.

A Georgia defensive end capable of playing inside as well, Walker has been connected to the Jags at multiple junctures this offseason. Though, Hutchinson — the second-place Heisman finisher after a dominant senior season at Michigan — is viewed as the safer choice, with Walker’s production not in the same realm as the ex-Wolverine’s. Baalke is sensitive to the Jags’ current reputation, per Breer, who adds this may influence the veteran exec to play it safer at No. 1.

The team has also done extensive work on this draft’s top offensive tackles, despite having franchise-tagged Cam Robinson, Breer notes. It would surprise if the Jags tagged Robinson and still chose a tackle, but they have used first-round picks on defensive linemen in four of the past seven drafts. Regardless of how Jacksonville proceeds, this draft looks set to begin with more uncertainty than the drafts of the past several years.