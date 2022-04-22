Suspects in Yonkers shooting that injured detective accused of trafficking firearms

The FBI says the three suspects in Wednesday's police-involved shooting in Yonkers traveled from Georgia to sell illegal guns in Yonkers.

Bryce Martin, 23, and Xavier Simms, 22, are both charged with one count of conspiring to traffic firearms, which carries a maximum of five years in federal prison. The third suspect, 28-year-old Bryant Jackson was fatally shot in the head after police say he shot veteran-officer Yonkers Det. Brian Menton in the stomach.

The FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force was conducting an illegal guns investigation in the Nodine Hill section of Yonkers when they approached the three suspects inside a bodega at 115 Elm St. around 2 p.m.

Police say Det. Menton attempted to arrest Jackson and that's when Jackson fired one shot from a concealed weapon attached to a chain he had in the pocket of his hoodie. An FBI agent fired one shot at Jackson's head from the doorway of the store.

The criminal complaint accuses Martin and Simms of accompanying Jackson as he sold illegal guns.

Searches of the suspects' cellphones show several photos of illegal guns with prices ranging from $1,200 to $3,500 per gun. At least one has a modified device added to the Glock semiautomatic firearm to make it a fully automatic, machine gun-style weapon, according to the complaint. Other pictures show firearms with extended magazines and machine gun-style weapons.

Detective Menton is in critical but stable condition and out of surgery at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx and is expected to survive.

Menton's twin brother James Menton, an NYPD officer and also a member of the FBI task force, was working when Brian was shot and drove him to the hospital, according to sources.

Several members of law enforcement have spoken highly of Menton calling him "the best cop out there."

Both Menton brothers as well as a Good Samaritan were recognized for their heroism during a ceremony News 12 covered in October 2020. They were involved in taking down an armed suspect who had shot at an FBI Agent in Getty Square.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara also recognized Menton for helping with a massive gang takedown of 65 defendants in Yonkers in 2011.

He was set to retire next week, according to Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller.

This is the second police-involved shooting in Yonkers this year.

A man was shot, and a police officer was injured during a confrontation in an apartment building at 52 Main St. in January. The 24-year-old man was shot once in the calf after calling 911 on himself about a man waving a gun in the building's hallway.

Police say the suspect had made the call with the intent of 'suicide by cop,' according to officials.

The injured officer jumped from the third floor to the landing below after seeing the suspect waving an object crudely that was made to look like a pistol.