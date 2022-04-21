ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bugatti Reveals Two More Custom Chiron Sur Mesure Paint Jobs

By Caleb Miller
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBugatti has revealed two more creations from its Sur Mesure bespoke division: a Chiron Super Sport and a Chiron Pur Sport. Bugatti calls the paint jobs Vagues de Lumière ("light waves"), and the Super Sport takes on a bold blue-and-orange appearance. The Pur Sport meanwhile is a bit...

#Sports Car#Vehicles#The Super Sport#The Pur Sport#The Chiron Super Sport#Super Sports#California Blue
