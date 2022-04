Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will be unavailable for Friday’s matchup with the Miami Marlins due to a family-related illness, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. It’s the first game Duvall will miss this season, and reports say it’s likely only for the one contest. His absence removes some power from Atlanta’s cleanup spot, but Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Marcell Ozuna bring enough to the table to make up for a one-game absence.

