ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everything Travis Barker and Scott Disick Have Said About Each Other, Kourtney Kardashian Relationships

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Fueling a feud? Travis Barker and Scott Disick have been relatively tight-lipped about their feelings toward one another — but what they've divulged has spoken volumes.

Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for nearly a decade before the duo called it quits in 2015. The former couple welcomed sons Mason and Reign in December 2009 and December 2014, respectively, along with daughter Penelope in July 2012. Despite their ups and downs, the reality stars have made an effort to remain friendly for the sake of their little ones.

"The truth is, my problems shouldn't affect the kids ," Disick exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019. "Just because their mother and I couldn't make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn't have anything to do with the kids. They don't deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let's raise these children together and that's it."

Two months later, Kardashian gushed that she felt "so proud" of how hard she and her ex worked to stay friends. "The hardest part was when we both started new relationships," she said during a YouTube vlog with Disick in August 2019. "That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together."

Disick chimed in at the time, "The biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page."

Though they initially seemed successful in making that separation clear, the duo's dynamic took a turn when Kardashian moved on with Barker. Us confirmed in January 2021 that the Poosh founder sparked a romance with the Blink-182 drummer, and he proposed that October .

"He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis' relationship," the source exclusively told Us of the Flip It Like Disick alum following the engagement. "Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding."

Tension continued to grow between the men in August 2021 after Disick sent a DM to Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima dissing the former E! personality's PDA with Barker. During an April 2022 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians , the lifestyle guru told Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian how she reacted to Disick's message.

"I wrote him, 'This is despicable,'" Kourtney said, noting that her former flame apologized via text. "Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this and act like it. I was in Italy and he was DMing Younes. Then I was like, 'That's not really the vibe. Don't go DMing my ex-boyfriend.'"

Kourtney and the Box Car Racer founder held a small, unofficial wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022 — but a source previously told Us Disick may "want to stay far away" from the main event.

"It would definitely be awkward if Scott was at the wedding," the insider revealed in March 2022. "If it's filmed for sure, then he might there."

Scroll down to see everything Disick and Barker have said about each other:

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Younes Bendjima
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family
Us Weekly

Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth a ‘F–king Disaster’ After Helping Fans Propose

A cautionary tale? Miley Cyrus playfully reflected on her brief marriage to Liam Hemsworth while helping with a public proposal during a concert in Brazil. The "Midnight Sky" singer, 29, invited a couple on stage for their special moment during her performance at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday, March 26. After congratulating the newly engaged couple, […]
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s What Ariana Grande Really Thinks About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Relationship

As many fans will recall, the most-talked about celebrity couple of 2018 was undoubtedly Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who dated for five months, got engaged, and broke up in the fall of that year. Grande and Kim Kardashian (Davidson’s new flame) have been friends for several years now, leaving fans wondering if the singer, 28 and reality star, 41 are still friendly after both having well-documented history with the Saturday Night Live star, 28.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy