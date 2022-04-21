ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police investigating human remains found buried in shallow grave in east Tulsa

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FloDn_0fGQaRkx00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are working to determine the identity of a body found in a shallow grave.

The discovery was made near Admiral and 124th East Avenue in East Tulsa on Wednesday.

Police say the body may or may not be related to a recent missing persons case.

>>>MORE: Oklahoma man sentenced to 12 years in prison for running guns to Mexican cartels.

The crime scene was cleared on Thursday afternoon after Lt. Brandon Watkins said the forensic anthropologist from the Medical Examiners’ office was able to recover the body.

The discovery of human remains in a wooded area near a pond was made Wednesday in an area that is somewhat hidden from view.

It’s down an embankment by a pond. The land sits on private property next to a large apartment complex.

Lt. Watkins says the identity and cause of death will have to come from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Yellow crime scene tape kept onlookers away on Thursday as homicide and crime scene detectives dressed in white worked in the wooded area processing the crime scene along with anthropologists and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

>>>MORE: Tulsa police officer arrested on child abuse charges, TPD confirms.

Tulsa Police say this all started when a patrol officer who was assisting a couple of homicide detectives following up on some leads regarding a missing persons case came across evidence of a shallow grave.

“The officer who came out and saw it had a very good eye and noticed something,” said Lt. Watkins. “I cannot thank her enough for finding what she found.”

A forensic anthropologist from the Medical Examiners’ Office confirmed they had found human remains. Watkins said they didn’t know how long the body had been in the shallow grave, or the gender. “Right now it’ll go to the Medical Examiners’ Office and from there she’ll start the process of identifying the victim,” Watkins said, “and we’ll find out who we’re dealing with.”

He thinks it could be anywhere from hours to days to make a positive identification. Watkins says anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area they were excavating should get in touch with police: “Anybody who doesn’t belong down by this pond, hanging out down by this pond,’’ he said,”any vehicles or anything like that, we’ll take whatever information we can get.”

Police say they have reason the body may be related to a recent missing person case, but caution they are early in the investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Human Remains#Missing Person#Guns#Mexican#The Medical Examiners
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Tulsa police end search, missing woman found

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 4/22/2022: Pryor has been found. Tulsa police are searching for a 52-year-old woman who is mentally handicapped. Sherrie Pryor has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old. She was last seen walking southbound on N. Memorial, wearing black pants, sandals, and a pink or grey hoodie.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One person dead in north Tulsa head-on car accident

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said one person is dead after a head-on car crash in north Tulsa. The accident happened around 9 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Police said one car was travelling eastbound and one was travelling westbound when they collided head-on.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman arrested after shooting neighbor from balcony

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after shooting her neighbor from her balcony, Tulsa police said. Breanna Walls was arrested for shooting with intent to kill, according to jail records. The victim had a gunshot wound, according to TPD. Police also said they found a black pistol on...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
61K+
Followers
105K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy