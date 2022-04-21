Nampa man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 Boise shooting

Originally published April 21 on KTVB.COM .

A Nampa man pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder in a deadly shooting at a Boise apartment complex days after Christmas in 2020.

Devon Josiah Arnold, 22, will face up to life in prison at his July 1 sentencing.

Investigators say 20-year-old Davis M. Mosqueda was leaving an apartment near Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 30 when he was shot by Arnold.

The victim, an active-duty Marine, was rushed to Saint Alphonsus with multiple gunshot wounds, but he did not survive. Mosqueda, who was stationed in Washington, D.C., had flown into Boise days earlier to spend the holidays with his mother and other relatives.

Arnold was taken into custody at the scene and has been held without bail in the Ada County Jail since the shooting.

The victim’s mother, Monica Mouw, described her son as a big-hearted and loyal person who pushed those around him to be better.

“He chose to be a Marine because he believed in a bigger purpose than himself and he died believing that,” she said.

