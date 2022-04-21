ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Nampa man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 Boise shooting

By By KTVB.COM STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XOxm_0fGQTKM700

Originally published April 21 on KTVB.COM .

A Nampa man pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder in a deadly shooting at a Boise apartment complex days after Christmas in 2020.

Devon Josiah Arnold, 22, will face up to life in prison at his July 1 sentencing.

Investigators say 20-year-old Davis M. Mosqueda was leaving an apartment near Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 30 when he was shot by Arnold.

The victim, an active-duty Marine, was rushed to Saint Alphonsus with multiple gunshot wounds, but he did not survive. Mosqueda, who was stationed in Washington, D.C., had flown into Boise days earlier to spend the holidays with his mother and other relatives.

Arnold was taken into custody at the scene and has been held without bail in the Ada County Jail since the shooting.

The victim’s mother, Monica Mouw, described her son as a big-hearted and loyal person who pushed those around him to be better.

“He chose to be a Marine because he believed in a bigger purpose than himself and he died believing that,” she said.

More from KTVB.COM:

Coroner identifies 20-year-old shot to death in Boise

Mother of Marine killed in Boise shooting remembers the last time she saw him on Christmas

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho murder, cannibalism suspect deemed fit to stand trial

SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Bonner County man facing murder and cannibalism charges has been deemed competent to stand trial. James D. Russell is charged in the first-degree murder and cannibalism of David Flaget in September. Flaget, the groundskeeper of the Russell family property, was found deceased in his truck....
BONNER COUNTY, ID
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
94.5 KATS

Police Say It’s on Yakima Streets and It’s a Killer!

The number today sits at 20. Last year at this time there were 24 overdose deaths in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers climb every month. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Overdose deaths are...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Sentencing#Prison#Christmas#Ktvb Com#Boise Mother Of Marine
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local residents caught with over one pound of meth, over 500 fentanyl pills during drug bust

POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing up to life in prison if convicted of possessing over a pound of meth and 500 fentanyl-laced pills following the execution of a search warrant at a South Fifth Street home on Tuesday evening, court records show. Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, and Travis D. Marshall, 52, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, one for fentanyl and another for heroin, court records show. ...
POCATELLO, ID
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Arrests after local teenager overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana evidence of deadly local trend

Two McCammon residents are facing decades in prison if convicted of drug-related charges stemming from a multi-agency investigation that was launched in February after a local teenager reportedly ingested marijuana products that had been laced with deadly fentanyl, according to Pocatello police. Treyl Nehemiah Torres, 20, and Raschel Dawn Thomsen, 25, have each been charged with two counts of felony trafficking of marijuana and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing amphetamines and Adderall, court records show. Torres also faces...
POCATELLO, ID
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KIDO Talk Radio

“This Is Not Acceptable in Idaho’

Idaho home values continue to rise throughout our area. The average family in Idaho earns roughly 60,000 dollars a year. Some families earn more, and some make less. Most young families in our state3 are two-income families, where both the husband and wife work full-time jobs. We all have seen...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of suspect shot by deputies after allegedly robbing home with AR-15

The man shot after a chase with Cache County, Utah, sheriff’s deputies Tuesday has been identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie, a parolee from the Utah State Prison. Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen released the name Wednesday night along with a statement that Washakie has been released from Logan Regional Hospital in “stable condition” and transported back to the state prison. Although no details about the shooting or Washakie’s injuries have...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
716
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy