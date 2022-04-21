Please Enable JavaScript

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
RESIDENTS of the Midwest will be able to apply for income payments worth thousands in a few short hours. Applications open for one universal basic income program as well as one-time payments on Monday, April 25. One program is available to folks in Chicago. The other is open to residents...
Google users will now be flagged for using politically incorrect words while searching as the technology giant launched an "inclusive language" function. The move of Google is to avoid the use of politically incorrect words. In a report by The Sun, if a user uses terms deemed politically incorrect by...
More than a dozen major companies that blamed price increases on rising labor costs gave their top executives big raises — and some of them even slashed workers' pay, according to a new report. Corporations like Amazon, Apple, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Verizon and Starbucks cited growing labor costs when they...
Comments / 0