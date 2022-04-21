ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers Host No. 9 Florida State

clemsontigers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tigers host No. 9 Florida State this weekend in the first meetings between the two teams at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since 2018. • Who – Florida State (23-13, 10-8 ACC) vs. Clemson (24-13, 4-10 ACC) • Best Ranking – FSU – No. 9 Baseball America; CU –...

clemsontigers.com

The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Former 4-star QB transferring from Florida after 1 year in Gainesville

A former 4-star quarterback has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports is reporting the Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has decided to explore his opportunities outside of Gainesville. The Cartersville, Ga. prospect was a member of the Gators’ 2021 recruiting class, spending just one season with the program before hitting the portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vols defeat Florida in SEC series opener

No. 1 Tennessee won the opening game of its Southeastern Conference series against Florida Friday in Gainesville. Tennessee (35-3, 15-1 SEC) scored seven runs in the second inning. The Vols won, 8-2. Trey Lipscomb, who went 2-for-5 against the Gators (23-15, 7-9 SEC) had a three-run home run for Tennessee,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow appears to be recruiting on behalf of LSU

Joe Burrow might be doing a little bit of recruiting work on the side for his beloved LSU Tigers. On Friday, quarterback Dante Moore, one of the top-rated recruits in the 2023 class, shared a picture of himself posing with Burrow. The timing is no coincidence, as Saturday is LSU’s spring game, and Moore is taking an official visit to be there.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
WSPA 7News

Jason Williams tapped to lead USC Upstate Women’s Basketball program

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (USC UPSTATE/WSPA) – Owning 171 wins over the past nine seasons—making him the second-winningest NCAA women’s basketball head coach in the state of North Carolina behind only NC State’s West Moore—three combined conference titles, three NCAA appearances, and four conference Coach of the Year selections, Jason Williams has been chosen as the next leader […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
On3.com

Brian Kelly on LSU quarterback Myles Brennan: 'He's just a smart player'

LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan is set to enter his sixth season in the LSU program, and he’s doing so while competing for a starting job. Brennan, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this past offseason, later returned to Baton Rouge and is now competing with Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and talented young quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job at LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star defensive tackle lists Clemson in his top-5

One of Clemson’s top targets in the 2023 class, Jamaal Jarrett, released his shortlist of five schools he will be choosing between on Twitter Thursday, with the Tigers making a list. According to the Grimsley (Greensboro N.C.) product, he will be deciding between Clemson, LSU, Georgia, UNC and Auburn. While he hasn’t announced a date of commitment yet, it is a big step for the Tigers making their way into his top five. ‼️TOP FIVE ‼️ Thank U to all the Coaches who gave me the opportunity to be apart of there great programs, but without further ado These 5️⃣ programs Will be the ones I’ll be focusing on the most #thankful@DonCallahanIC @adamgorney @BrianDohn247 @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/HvM3TUfVTk — 🅹🅰︎🅷 (@JamaalJarrett) April 21, 2022 According to 247sports, Jarrett is their 387th ranked prospect in the 2023 class as he garners both three-star and four-star consideration from the website.  It is a good step for the Tigers as they hope they can lock up the young defensive tackle soon.  List Every ACC team's biggest question heading into the 2022 season  
CLEMSON, SC

