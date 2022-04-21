ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CORRECTION: City treasurer gets a raise

By ERIC SANDOVAL Reporter Redlands Community News
redlandscommunitynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Redlands City Council on Tuesday approved a $500-a-month raise for City Treasurer Robert Dawes. City Clerk Jeanne Donaldson received as similar compensation increase at the previous council meeting on April 5.. The only...

www.redlandscommunitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey last year.The decision that means a nearly $2 billion cut that mainly benefits the wealthy is in effect.The high court overturned a lower court judge who ruled in favor of education advocates who collected enough signatures under the state's referendum law to block them from taking effect until voters could weigh in in November.Lawyers for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative pro-business group that pushes for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

In 4th State Of The State Address, Gov. Walz Calls For Deal On ‘Hero Pay,’ Unemployment Insurance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for compromise in negotiations to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay frontline worker bonuses during his fourth State of the State address on Sunday. Legislative leaders are deadlocked on the unemployment insurance issue, causing an automatic tax increase on employers statewide after lawmakers missed a March 15 deadline. Walz implored the joint session of the Legislature to find common ground in the last weeks of the session and provide relief for those workers and businesses. “We have the resources to do it and we can move Minnesota forward...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Treasurer#Mayor#The Redlands City Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy