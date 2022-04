We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. Oh, babies. So snuggly. So sweet. So exhausting. In those first months of parenthood you start to wonder if you'll ever get to do things with both arms ever again. After all, many babies–especially newborns–simply prefer to be held seemingly around the clock. Of course you need a break (and putting them down is always an option) but there's also a way to keep them close and get stuff done. Enter the baby wrap.

