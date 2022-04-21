Lamborghini's last Aventador Coupé with an NFT sold for $1.6M

Seven generations of the BMW 7 Series have waged war with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. But for seven generations, they've all been powered by a series of explosions as liquefied dinosaurs wafted the wealthy along in comfort. Now, for the first time in the 7 Series' history, that's no longer the case, as the 2023 BMW i7 has officially arrived as an all-electric alternative to combustion-powered luxury. Unlike other luxury automakers building bespoke platforms for their EVs, the BMW i7 shares the CLAR platform with the regular 7 Series. It shares more than just that, and aside from its electric powertrain, it's identical in every other way. No longer is an i model a standalone derivative, but now, the i7 xDrive60 is just another option within an all-new 7 Series lineup. Targeting the Mercedes EQS, this is Bimmer luxury at its silent finest.
Comments / 0