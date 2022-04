Week 2 of the USFL season pairs the New Orleans Breakers against the Tampa Bay Bandits with both teams looking for an early edge in the South Division race. Both teams were impressive in their debuts last weekend. The Breakers (1-0) didn't let a weather delay slow them down in their 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Stars last Sunday. The Bandits (1-0) had to wait 24 hours longer than expected when their game against the Pittsburgh Maulers was postponed because of bad weather, but the defense showed up in force on Monday, leading the way to a 17-3 victory.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO