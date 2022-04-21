BFTB Live Mock Draft Show Recap: Chargers maximize athleticism, upside with late-round picks

20. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-7-1) LAST SEASON: The Steelers somehow managed to reach the playoffs in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s swan song despite an offense and a defense that both ranked in the bottom third in the league. Pittsburgh bet on a rebuilt offensive line to keep Roethlisberger upright and the results were mixed at best. The running game showed signs of life behind rookie Najee Harris but the defensive line struggled to stop the run following an injury to Tyson Alualu in Week 2 and the season-long absence of Stephon Tuitt. Pittsburgh finished dead last in yards rushing allowed and yards per rushing attempt. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt looked worth every last dime, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award by tying an NFL record with 22 1/2 sacks after signing a lucrative contract extension on the eve of the season. The rest of the defense was spotty and the Steelers looked outclassed against the AFC’s best in Kansas City and Cincinnati, going a combined 0-4 against the two teams that reached the conference championship game.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO