AUBURN — The big three united in Pensacola, Florida, after graduation for weeks of training, weight-lifting, bowling nights and joy rides. Roger McCreary, Smoke Monday and Zakoby McClain — three Auburn football defensive starters — are bonded by timing (not to mention those "M" last names) as they embark on their professional careers together. All hope to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft, with seven rounds spanning Thursday to Sunday. ...

AUBURN, AL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO