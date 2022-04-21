ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Massive gator spotted on Florida golf course

By Robert Pandolfino
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYI6n_0fGPuViO00

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – While it’s not as rare as a hole-in-one, golfers were stunned at the sight of a massive alligator crashing their game on Saturday afternoon.

Video from Lisa Reed shows the gator venturing over the fairway at a golf course in Estero, where Reed was golfing with fellow members of the American Singles Golf Association.

VIDEO: Massive alligator stops traffic in Venice

“It’s going for the ball! Look it, look it! Oh my goodness,” an excited Reed is heard saying in the video.

Although the gator got pretty close to the ball on the fairway, it kept it moving, and the group was able to play on.

The video serves as a reminder that we are in alligator mating season . Wildlife officials urge everyone to be careful and pay close attention when spending time around fresh or brackish water.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

