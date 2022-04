Stanley Yelnats was going on a vacation with his family when he was asked to skip his Delta Air Lines flight because they’d over-booked. Yelnats didn’t think twice. When the airline asked if anyone wanted to be bumped to another flight for $100, no one moved. They then offered $2,000, at that point, Kent Schietinger— known as Stanley Yelnats on TikTok— got up and volunteered himself to skip flight.

