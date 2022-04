You may know what it's like to have your life suddenly interrupted by a health scare in the family - finding the right doctor, the right hospital for specialized surgery. Now imagine doing that in a place that is largely cut off from the rest of the world, the Gaza Strip. This week, we're going to follow the story of one man in Gaza needing heart surgery. To do that, we have a special series from our co-host, Daniel Estrin.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO