Hamilton County, IN

Every showroom item stolen from Louis Vuitton in Kenwood

By Molly Schramm
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
Multiple individuals stole every showroom item from a Louis Vuitton store in Kenwood Towne Center Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said.

According to police, eight to 10 individuals wearing ski masks and gloves committed the robbery just after 3 p.m. on April 20. The suspects stole an estimated $140,000 in items after they pushed past employees.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office public information officer previously said the estimated loss was $413,000.

Other than the employees, security photos show that there were multiple customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

The high-end brand and retailer is known for its luxury purses, wallets, luggage and more. Kenwood's Louis Vuitton store is located on the second floor of the mall in the luxury wing between Tiffany & Co. and Watches of Switzerland. Other stores near the incident are Nordstrom, Tempur-Pedic, Francesca's, Lululemon and Anthropologie.

After the robbery, the suspects fled in two vehicles — a dark gray SUV and a black sedan — going northbound on I-71.

Comments / 69

hunter
2d ago

It looks like the same crew that rob that gun store in Middletown they need to catch them bold and ruthless criminals somebody’s gonna get hurt if they don’t catch them

Reply(2)
28
Facts R NOT Opinions
2d ago

another "flash mob" style theft? works pretty good. like and organized bank robbery. a lot of moving parts, witness confusion, etc. but also...more people to split the goods and profits. more people with possible loose lips, more open ends. and more possible leads to track.

Reply(2)
21
Justin Ford
2d ago

fine upstanding citizens used to getting free stuff from the government decide to take it to the next level. whoop whoop

Reply
49
