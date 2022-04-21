ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital breaks ground on new Polk County clinic

By Ken Suarez
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND, Fla. - The James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital held a groundbreaking for its newest clinic in Polk County on Thursday. The Lakeland Consolidated Clinic will be centrally...

www.fox13news.com

WFLA

Leaders break ground on new VA clinic in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Veterans in Polk County will soon have easier access to more comprehensive care. Health and local leaders broke ground on the new James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital consolidated clinic on Thursday. It’s located near 3550 Lakeland Highland Road. It will consolidate the existing clinics in Polk County into one nearly 93,000 […]
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
