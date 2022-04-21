Maryland Craft Beer Festival

These self-pour bars are my favorite. This gives me the option to try a little bit of everything. South Charlotte is getting its own self-pour beer and wine bar. Many self-pour places use an iPourIt tap system. This is what tracks your pours and charges per ounce on those fun little bands. This will be the case for a new fun craft beer and wine bar opening in South Charlotte. Near Pineville-Matthews Road on Carmel Center Drive, OpenTap will open. There will be 64 beers on tap and a treehouse mezzanine, as well as a shade garden and a village green. You can check it out in their Instagram post below.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 29 DAYS AGO