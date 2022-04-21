Rivals 3, Heat 2: Sheldon In The Dirty Barrel

Last week, nearly everywhere in the world pumped at some point. Hey, sometimes it happens. Started out down at Bells and Shipsterns Bluff over Easter, followed shortly by Teahupoo opening wide for the season from the same storm system. (This same swell is hitting Hawaii’s South Shores as we speak, and then onto Mexico and the Americas.) The East Coast of the United States saw its best single day of surf all winter from a fast-moving Noreaster. Meanwhile in the North Pacific, Japan saw pumping surfing from Typhoon Malakas early in the week, which dropped down in the Pacific and sent a very late season swell to close out Maverick’s for the year on Friday. And not to be outdone, in the Central Atlantic, Brazil enjoyed its biggest swell of the year so far, and two of Rio’s marquee waves — Itacoatiara beachbreak and Shock — went crazy for a couple days for a handful of local chargers early in the week. (Oh, and BTW, the world is not done pumping yet. Fiji’s looking at a crazy run, more on the way for Teahupoo, Hawaii and the Americas. Stay tuned for that.)

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO