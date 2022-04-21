ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Rivals 3, Heat 2: Sheldon In The Dirty Barrel

By Nick Carroll
Surfline
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotography by Andrew Shield and Swilly. Sheldon Simkus got to choose the southern Gold Coast as his Rivals session zone, which given all the waves of the past three months, seems like a slam dunk of grand proportions. But back in early April, when good ol’ TC Fili began...

www.surfline.com

