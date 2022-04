Mullen is an electric vehicle startup based in California that has largely flown under the radar but has been making a lot of noise in recent months. For example, the company revealed the Five crossover last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Tesla Model Y rival is due in 2024 with a 325-mile range, and will start from $55,000. Mullen in February also said it was developing solid-state battery technology, which the company said could appear in a next-generation version of the Five.

