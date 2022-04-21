ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

W&W|AFCO Steel to add facility in Arkansas

 2 days ago

W&W|AFCO Steel has announced plans to open a structural steel fabrication...

Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas Business
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas State
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
#W W#Structural Steel
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
KYTV

Arkansas turning down remaining federal rental assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he was refusing most of $146 million in federal pandemic rental assistance the state was to receive, citing the state’s low unemployment rate and economic climate. With Hutchinson’s decision, Arkansas joins Nebraska in turning down the latest...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Veteran anchor Karen Fuller joins THV11 morning team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that veteran Little Rock-market news anchor Karen Fuller will join the morning news team on the station’s growing weekday program Wake Up Central. Fuller, an Arkansas native, was a reporter and anchor for KATV in the 90s and through 2003,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas' Commitment List Shrinks by One

FAYETTEVILLE — Converse (Texas) Judson Class of 2023 three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans has decommitted from Arkansas. Evans committed to Arkansas on Nov. 25, but he has enjoyed extreme success in track recently and also gained several new offers. He took to Twitter for his decision to drop his verbal pledge to the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Jefferson County grant bringing faster broadband access to rural Arkansas

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new grant from the Department of Commerce will put a stop to an issue impacting thousands of people in the southern part of the state. Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson announced Wednesday that the county will receive $5.2 million from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Broadband Office. It's all a part of the Arkansas Rural Connect (ARC) grant program.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges

MARION, Ark. — Rapper Bankroll Freddie was in an Arkansas jail Friday after being arrested on federal drug and weapons charges, officials said. The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, almost 20 miles from Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Arkansas State Police.
MARION, AR
33andfree

Search for Diamonds in Arkansas!

Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas is one of a kind as it is the only area open to the public where you can search for actual diamonds! You have 37 acres to dig around. Diamonds found in the state park come in three colors white, brown and yellow. If you are not lucky with diamonds, you can also find other gems to take home. So, yes! If you find a diamond, no matter how big it is, you get to take it home!
MURFREESBORO, AR
Power 95.9

The Caribbean of the South – Arkansas' Sand Island Escape

If I told you about a tropical-like beach with white sand in Arkansas, you would probably say, you're crazy! Well, it's true and the only way you can get there is by boat. I mentioned this last year, told some friends about it and they went to Norfolk Lake Beaches in the Ozarks and couldn't believe it. This mountain lake has all-natural white sandy beaches but the one I am speaking about is in the Northeast corner of Norfork Lake and it is appropriately named Sand Island.
ARKANSAS STATE

