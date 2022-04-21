W&W|AFCO Steel to add facility in Arkansas

Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas is one of a kind as it is the only area open to the public where you can search for actual diamonds! You have 37 acres to dig around. Diamonds found in the state park come in three colors white, brown and yellow. If you are not lucky with diamonds, you can also find other gems to take home. So, yes! If you find a diamond, no matter how big it is, you get to take it home!

