W&W|AFCO Steel to add facility in Arkansas

(The Center Square) - W&W AFCO Steel announced Wednesday the company is expanding with a new steel fabrication facility that is expected to create 115 full-time jobs over the next five years. The deal is an additional $18.7 million investment in the company's operations in Arkansas, according to the announcement....
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A tornado reportedly struck near Little Rock, Arkansas, on Monday as a storm system swept through the region, damaging homes and trees while knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to CNN, the National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. CDT that a...
I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A 17-year-old girl who police thought was kidnapped Monday night and held for ransom is safe. An Amber Alert was issued for Trynytee Case Tuesday. According to police, Case left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me Bakery in Hot Springs, Arkansas, at about 9:15 p.m. on April 18.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Arkansas, you might want to consider the following restaurants.
April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he was refusing most of $146 million in federal pandemic rental assistance the state was to receive, citing the state’s low unemployment rate and economic climate. With Hutchinson’s decision, Arkansas joins Nebraska in turning down the latest...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that veteran Little Rock-market news anchor Karen Fuller will join the morning news team on the station’s growing weekday program Wake Up Central. Fuller, an Arkansas native, was a reporter and anchor for KATV in the 90s and through 2003,...
FAYETTEVILLE — Converse (Texas) Judson Class of 2023 three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans has decommitted from Arkansas. Evans committed to Arkansas on Nov. 25, but he has enjoyed extreme success in track recently and also gained several new offers. He took to Twitter for his decision to drop his verbal pledge to the Hogs.
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new grant from the Department of Commerce will put a stop to an issue impacting thousands of people in the southern part of the state. Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson announced Wednesday that the county will receive $5.2 million from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Broadband Office. It's all a part of the Arkansas Rural Connect (ARC) grant program.
MARION, Ark. — Rapper Bankroll Freddie was in an Arkansas jail Friday after being arrested on federal drug and weapons charges, officials said. The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, almost 20 miles from Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Fayetteville -- Country music legend Garth Brooks appears Saturday at the Arkansas Razorbacks' Donald W. Reynolds Stadium as the venue's first independent concert headline performer.
Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas is one of a kind as it is the only area open to the public where you can search for actual diamonds! You have 37 acres to dig around. Diamonds found in the state park come in three colors white, brown and yellow. If you are not lucky with diamonds, you can also find other gems to take home. So, yes! If you find a diamond, no matter how big it is, you get to take it home!
If I told you about a tropical-like beach with white sand in Arkansas, you would probably say, you're crazy! Well, it's true and the only way you can get there is by boat. I mentioned this last year, told some friends about it and they went to Norfolk Lake Beaches in the Ozarks and couldn't believe it. This mountain lake has all-natural white sandy beaches but the one I am speaking about is in the Northeast corner of Norfork Lake and it is appropriately named Sand Island.
