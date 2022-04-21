This Is The Best Golf Course In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

When's your upcoming tee time?

Whether you're golfing with clients or spending a day on the links with the boys , wouldn't you rather play at the best golf course in town? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated golf courses in every state . Here's what they said about it:

Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. ... Stacker compiled a list of the highest golf courses in Arizona on Tripadvisor. These courses feature a host of attractive features, a sense of exclusivity and luxury, and challenging routing for even the most competitive golfers. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite home-state courses made the list—and perhaps to make a bucket list for courses you’ve yet to try.

In Arizona , the highest-rated golf course is Phoenix Scottsdale Golf in Peoria.

Here's a look at the top 10 golf courses in Arizona:

Phoenix Scottsdale Golf, Peoria Troon North Golf Club, Scottsdale Sedona Golf Resort, Sedona Boulders Resort Golf Club, Carefree We-Ko-Pa Golf Club, McDowell Gold Canyon Resort - Dinosaur Mountain Golf Course, Gold Canyon Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale Rancho Manana Golf Club, Cave Creek TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course, Scottsdale Kierland Golf Club, Scottsdale

To read Stacker's full report, click here .