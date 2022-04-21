ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Is This Missouri Mansion Haunted?

By Logan DeLoye
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkAA2_0fGPXSbE00
Photo: Getty Images

The question remains as to whether the Lemp Mansion is haunted or not. To this day, no one knows what happened to the entirety of the Lemp family or their brewery.

KSDK , with help from the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, put together a list of the most haunted places in St. Louis and the Lemp Mansion was on the top of the list. Many of the family members that lived in the mansion died of unknown causes. The few that were left moved out of the mansion. Skeptics believe that the spirits of those that died in the mansion remain today.

Here is what KSDK had to say about the mansion:

"The demise of the Lemp family and their brewery remains a mystery. For many years, the family ran a very wealthy empire. Then, tragedy repeatedly struck. There were multiple deaths of family members inside the Lemp Mansion. The brewery's fortunes decayed until the year 1919 when prohibition forced the Lemp operation to permanently close. In 1922, the brewery, which had once been valued at $7 million and consumed 10 city blocks, was auctioned off for $588,500. The remaining Lemp family members had vacated the mansion, but some still believe their spirits remain."

For more information, click HERE .

Comments / 3

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Missouri Bridge Famous for Being in a Movie and a Double Murder

It's history is rich and it's famous for some very good reasons. However, this now-abandoned Missouri bridge is also notorious for being the scene of a double murder in 1991. If you're familiar with the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge near St. Louis, you know it was formerly part of Route 66. It was built in the 1920's and as this brief documentary shows, it was a harrowing drive back when it had traffic on it, but was also a historic structure.
MISSOURI STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Video shows explores going deep into a famous Missouri Cave

Watch as this couple explores the famous Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, which includes footage of them going all the way into the cave known as the Devil's Icebox. This video of a couple exploring the beautiful Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and the incredible Devil's Icebox inside the park was uploaded to YouTube back in 2019, by a YouTube channel called Bob808Knight. The Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located in Columbia, Missouri, and there is more to do at the park than the Devil's Icebox, but really that is what the park is known for.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri boy, 9, has finger amputated after falling in classroom

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A 9-year-old Missouri elementary school student had to have his finger amputated after falling inside his classroom on Monday, his mother said. DJ Williams, who attends Bristol Elementary School in suburban St. Louis, said he tripped over his backpack and got his middle finger caught in the door jamb of a metal computer cabinet, which snapped his finger, KTVI-TV reported.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Majic 93.3

Banned Baby Names in The United States And Arkansas & Texas

Parents put a lot of time into naming their babies. Whether it's a family name that is being handed down through the generations or a cool trendy name but did you know there are names that are not allowed in the United States? Most states have baby name rules too. We found out what names are banned in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#Ksdk
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Government Technology

Will a Major Earthquake Hit St. Louis and the Metro-East?

(TNS) - Do you have a question about U.S. history, popular culture, celebrities, trivia, other topics you are curious about in this wondrous world of ours? Please send your questions to newsroom@bnd.com and we'll try to find the answers. Here's today's topic:. Were you awakened by the 2008 earthquake centered...
ILLINOIS STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
383
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy