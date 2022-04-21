Is This Missouri Mansion Haunted?

Photo: Getty Images

The question remains as to whether the Lemp Mansion is haunted or not. To this day, no one knows what happened to the entirety of the Lemp family or their brewery.

KSDK , with help from the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, put together a list of the most haunted places in St. Louis and the Lemp Mansion was on the top of the list. Many of the family members that lived in the mansion died of unknown causes. The few that were left moved out of the mansion. Skeptics believe that the spirits of those that died in the mansion remain today.

Here is what KSDK had to say about the mansion:

"The demise of the Lemp family and their brewery remains a mystery. For many years, the family ran a very wealthy empire. Then, tragedy repeatedly struck. There were multiple deaths of family members inside the Lemp Mansion. The brewery's fortunes decayed until the year 1919 when prohibition forced the Lemp operation to permanently close. In 1922, the brewery, which had once been valued at $7 million and consumed 10 city blocks, was auctioned off for $588,500. The remaining Lemp family members had vacated the mansion, but some still believe their spirits remain."

For more information, click HERE .