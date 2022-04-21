This Is Washington's Most Famous Food

Photo: Getty Images

Every state has an identity, from iconic landmarks and popular attractions to geographical features, and, of course, food!

"It's about more than food: It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history," according to Mashed . "And that's important — food brings us together, but it also gives us a way to identify ourselves. (Just ask people if it's "soda" or "pop," and you'll see just how important our regional foodie identity is!)"

The website also found each state's most iconic dish or ingredient. Their pick for Washington state is...

Salmon!

Here's why they selected this delicious fish:

"National Geographic describes the famous food salmon as "the ultimate wild food in North America," and when it comes to getting the freshest salmon possible , you have to go to Washington state. They take their salmon very seriously, and serious salmon fans can't find better than the fish at Seattle's Pike Place Market. Seattle Magazine calls salmon the city's fish mascot. Coho, king, sockeye, pink, or keta, destined for sushi or smoking, Seattle has you covered."

