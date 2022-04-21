ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

New FlexRide Service Areas Drive More Access to Jobs for Thousands of Milwaukeeans Street-Corner Pickups Now Available in Large Parts of the North and Northwest Sides

MILWAUKEE – New service areas for FlexRide Milwaukee will mean improved access to jobs for people in large portions of Milwaukee’s North and Northwest sides. FlexRide leaders announced the enhancements a little over a month after the official launch of the on-demand, microtransit service. Previously, FlexRide riders were limited to requesting...

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
