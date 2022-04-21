New FlexRide Service Areas Drive More Access to Jobs for Thousands of Milwaukeeans Street-Corner Pickups Now Available in Large Parts of the North and Northwest Sides
MILWAUKEE – New service areas for FlexRide Milwaukee will mean improved access to jobs for people in large portions of Milwaukee's North and Northwest sides. FlexRide leaders announced the enhancements a little over a month after the official launch of the on-demand, microtransit service. Previously, FlexRide riders were limited to requesting...
