A native of Warren, Arkansas, Treylon Burks attended Warren High School. Outside of football, he lettered in basketball and baseball at Warren. Burks was a four-time letterwinner on the gridiron. During his junior season of high school football, he put together a spectacular offensive campaign. He caught 45 passes for 1,090 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns, while also rushing for 936 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns on 114 carries. Unfortunately for Burks, a major knee injury cost him most of his senior season of high school football. He still managed eight catches, 244 receiving yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO