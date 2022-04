The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in less than a week, and I'm convinced it will be the most boring first round we've seen in a long time. Now, when I say it'll be boring, I don't mean that we know what all the picks will be because we don't. I mean there won't be many trades or shocking picks. The moments when a team makes a surprising move up to grab a player are the moments you remember most from NFL drafts, but teams don't often make big moves in the first round unless they're going for a quarterback. With the 2022 QB class being what it is -- I'll be nice and label it "uninspiring" -- it's difficult to imagine a lot of movement.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO