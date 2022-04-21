ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

PERI’S POINT OF VIEW

By The Villager
villagerpublishing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas anyone seen the latest Tik Tok trend where you list all of your top three favorite things in each category? Each user has taken their own spin and decided on their own classes, so I thought I’d give it a go!. The first category is workouts. Coming...

villagerpublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Shark attack on camera reveals what it looks like to get eaten

An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Eyeshadow Hack Celeb MUA’s Swear By For An Instant Facelift

Of all of the makeup goodies you own, your eyeshadow palette can be one of the trickier products to get just right. As you may have already figured out from years of experimentation, simply dipping a brush into a random brown shadow and sweeping it across your eyelid isn’t going to necessarily do you any favors. This is one product that requires a little know-how to brighten your eyes and lift your face for a more radiant and youthful look. Of course, the best way to proceed is to call in the experts and let them guide the way. Saffron Hughes, makeup expert at falseeyelashes.co.uk, is here to uncover the one eyeshadow hack she always shares with clients who are looking to create a more youthful look.
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Of View#Prom Dress#Peri S#Tik Tok#Soulcycle#Ins
Allure

Simone Biles's Floral Manicure Is a Lesson in Nailing the '70s Beauty Comeback

She understood the assignment for spring nails, and we're over here taking notes. Simone Biles has been living her best life recently, and she doesn't show signs of stopping anytime soon. Between getting engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens and lounging in the sun on a glorious spring break trip to the Turks and Caicos, we truly do love to see her winning. And as such, she is, of course, rocking some excellent beauty looks while doing it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

5 Breezy Dresses From Amazon That Reviewers Say Will Get ‘Loads of Compliments’ This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With summer approaching, chances are that the only thing on your mind lately is your next vacation. And after you’ve finally booked it, it’s time to get your packing list in order. Most likely, Amazon is where you’ll find most of your trip’s essentials. So, you might as well shop for your getaway clothing picks there too, particularly summer dresses. The perfect summer wardrobe has a couple of dresses in its lineup. There...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

TikTok Trials: Does the viral under-eye blush hack actually work?

Now that the endless reams of Coachella OOTDs are done and dusted, we can finally get back to the TikTok videos that we know and love: beauty hacks. Don’t get me wrong, I was as invested in the snippets of Harry Styles and Shania Twain’s glorious double act as the next person, but it’s time to get back to deciphering whether the TikTok-viral beauty buys and techniques that are dominating my feed are as good as they seem.Next up is an unusual method that has been all over my FYP as of late: under-eye blush. In a quest to achieve...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

Bridgerton make-up artist reveals all the beauty products used on Simone Ashley

Undoubtedly one of the highlights of Bridgerton season two (aside from all the glorious costumes and sparkling jewels) is lead actress Simone Ashley's glowing skin. Ashley plays the headstrong Kate Sharma in the show, and in every scene her skin looks almost impossibly radiant. Jessie Deol, make-up artist for Bridgerton, revealed that she had "a lot of requests" to share what she used on the actress' skin.
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

21 Lululemon Deals to Shop Now: Save on Leggings, Tops, Joggers and More

Lululemon has put its best-selling legging on sale in multiple colorways on a page that you might have missed before. Lululemon just dropped new deals in its We Made Too Much section filled with major discounts up to 40% off its popular athletic apparel. Not only is the stylish legging on sale, it's also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best this spring.
APPAREL
People

The Sustainable Birkenstocks That Kristen Bell and Gwyneth Paltrow Wear Are on Sale for a Limited Time Only

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With summer on the horizon, you're probably starting to consider what your shoe lineup needs. Instead of buying cheap sandals that you'll probably toss when the season's over, now's a good time to invest in a pair that will last you years — especially since you can get one of Hollywood's favorite eco-friendly brands on sale. Spoiler: It's Birkenstock!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Behati Prinsloo Puts Grunge Twist on Lingerie-Inspo in Lace Slip Dress With Dr. Martens at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis Coachella 2022 Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Behati Prinsloo was one of many of Victoria’s Secret’s former models to attend Coachella 2022. Prinsloo arrived at Rachel Zoe and Express’ ZOEasis in the Desert party on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif. The model wore a simple black slip dress with lacy accents. The dress was strappy and simple, made out of a billowy material that allowed for plenty of movement during the revelry. The black slip had a pointed skirt hemmed...
LA QUINTA, CA
Upworthy

Woman's #SuperSizeTheLook fashion series proves that style has nothing to do with size

Too often, fat women are told that they cannot wear certain things because of their size. They are instructed to wear "slimming" clothing so as to appear smaller than they are. One fashionista is challenging this mindset with her #SuperSizeTheLook series, proving that style has absolutely nothing to do with your size. Katie Sturino, an entrepreneur, author and body acceptance advocate, launched the series in 2015 because she found it difficult to find attire in her size. While there is still more work to be done, Sturino has built a community of almost 700,000 people who are passionate about size inclusivity in fashion, BuzzFeed reports.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy