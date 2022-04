The past year has marked a new era for metalcore, as bands like Architects and Spiritbox have chosen to experiment with and re-interpret the genre – and Northlane’s latest effort fits the bill. Obsidian goes further into the electronic elements they’ve used in the past while still retaining heaviness. It's also the most ambitious project they’ve ever put out. It's an expansive, sprawling album, which pushes both the electronic and metal sides of their sound to their limits, and while it pays off sometimes, there are moments (like Abomination’s blaring drum-and-bass intro) where it could have been reined in.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO