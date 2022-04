The most emphatic voice of opposition to the Long Beach City Council’s proposal to raise beach fees on Tuesday night came from one of its own members, Roy Lester. During a two-hour public hearing on the council’s plan to increase beach fees in an effort to make up a shortfall of about $1.1 million, Lester said the new proposed fees were too high, and noted that the developer Engel Burman, the firm that is building condominiums and apartments on the Superblock, has received credits and tax breaks.

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO