Leveraging technology to improve the driver-life-cycle — Taking the Hire Road

While telehealth reflects the power of technology to transform healthcare delivery in areas like mental health, addiction recovery, nutrition counseling, and preventive and chronic care, achieving health equity remains a challenge. Insufficient broadband coverage, language barriers and a lack of access to devices, private spaces and accessibility options for people with disabilities are just some of the obstacles for patients. Providers, too, must address questions like how best to use these evolving technologies, preserve patient privacy, improve interoperability (patient data sharing) between providers, set payment structures and effectively integrate telehealth into workflow and electronic health records. Our panel of experts will look at how health systems can tackle these challenges effectively to tap the potential of telehealth and virtual platforms to improve care delivery to traditionally underserved populations.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO