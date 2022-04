By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — NESN’s Tom Caron spoke to the Fenway Park crowd and the TV viewing audience from the Jerry Remy ceremony on Wednesday night, telling everybody that their relationship with Jerry Remy was very real. For 30 years, multiple generations of New England baseball fans welcomed Jerry into their living rooms every night. Caron said that those of us who only knew Remy from television actually knew him just as well as those who knew him in real life. And he was right. Yet, while those three to four hour nightly windows allowed us all to love Remy,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO