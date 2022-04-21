ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NFL announces plans to gradually preview the upcoming schedule release

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiKsm_0fGP5LPm00

You’ve got to hand it to them: the NFL can make anything into a weekslong event, if nothing else by pure willpower, behind-closed-doors secrecy, and dozens of nondisclosure agreements with social media managers across the league’s landscape. On Thursday, the league announced its plans to gradually release bits of information about the 2022 schedule — with the full slate to be revealed on May 12.

Let’s keep it real, here: we already know who the New Orleans Saints will be playing this season (as a reminder, the full list of home and road opponents is included below). What we don’t know is the order those games will be played in, which home game will be moved overseas to London, where they’ll be broadcast among the league’s various television partners, and how many prime-time broadcasts fans will get to enjoy on a national stage.

Still, it’s better than nothing, and May can be kind of quiet for NFL news, so I’m not complaining about the league choosing to draw this out as far as it possibly can. Here are the dates to know for this prolonged announcement:

  • April 28: Week 2’s Thursday Night Football game (the first broadcast on Prime Video)
  • May 4: International games (Saints hosting home game in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
  • May 9-11: Select games like season openers, prime-time matchups, etc.
  • May 12: Full schedule release at 5:00 p.m. CT

And here are the Saints’ home and away opponents for 2022:

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former Steelers quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges announces retirement

OTTAWA (KDKA) - The man who spurred thousands of memes, Strip District t-shirts, and a nickname that captivated Steeler Nation has hung up his cleats. Devlin "Duck" Hodges announced his retirement from professional football. In 2019, the Steelers signed Hodges as a free agent but ultimately waived him in August.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Baker Mayfield rumors: Steelers interested under 1 condition

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a quarterback depth dilemma after the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. Could they sign Baker Mayfield?. Mayfield is still under contract with the Steelers rival, the Cleveland Browns, making it impossible to sign for the former No. 1 overall pick as things currently stand. Baker was usurped by Deshaun Watson when the Browns traded for him despite the many sexual assault allegations against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Rams#Vikings#Panthers#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
1230 ESPN

3 Former Broncos QBs Now Play For Teams in the New USFL

The USFL has returned to the field, though some will say it's not same USLF from back in the mid-1980's. Fans of the Denver Broncos will see these (mostly)familiar names. Just because a player gets cut from an NFL team does not necessarily mean that their professional football career is over. There are more than a few options for players with nearly 30 leagues out there. Looking at that list, I think a road trip to see some Rocky Mountain Football League play in Montana.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Patriots’ new faces all want Deebo Samuel to join them in New England

The New England Patriots have bypassed signing big-name players this offseason. Most of that was accomplished last year, when they overhauled their roster and set the record for most guaranteed money spent on free agents. While worthwhile, the spending spree put the Patriots in a financial bind this offseason, leaving...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

Cowboys Visit with Veteran Starting O-Lineman: NFL Tracker

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. APRIL 23: TEVI VISITS Offensive tackle Sam Tevi is not a "name'' player. But he does have some skins on...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

2 NFL Teams “Sure” To Take Quarterbacks In First Round

It may not be the strongest quarterback draft class this year, but that won’t be stopping at least two teams from going definitely going in that direction Round 1. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, “Right now, it looks like a sure bet the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers take a signal-caller in the first round.” Adding, “Word is there’s a very real possibility the Seattle Seahawks move into the back end of Round 1 and grab their quarterback of the future.”
NFL
Boston

Photos: Bill Belichick spotted at Nantucket Daffodil Festival

Yes, Nike was present for the festivities as well. When he’s not preparing for the NFL Draft, Bill Belichick can often be found enjoying the sights and sounds of Nantucket in the offseason. His latest outing, just five days before the draft, was to the Nantucket Daffodil Festival, where...
NANTUCKET, MA
NFL

2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS to be released on Thursday, May 12

The National Football League announced today that the 2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of the release of the full 2022 NFL regular season schedule on May 12, the following...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys New NFL Schedule Has Release Date

The NFL's parity-seeking scheduling formula can already give us answers to the Dallas Cowboys 2022 regular-season slate. Part of it: We now have a post-NFL Draft May 12 release date for all the details. And another major feature of it: As a first-place finisher, the NFC East-champion Cowboys will be...
DALLAS, TX
WGRZ TV

Bills' schedule for next fall will be released May 12

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — We now have a date for when the Buffalo Bills schedule for this fall will be released: May 12. The Bills posted the date on their Facebook page less than a week from the start of the seven-round NFL Draft, which begins Thursday and ends next Saturday.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Terrell Edmunds' longest season as a professional won't be his last in Pittsburgh. The safety is returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Edmunds started in all 17 games for Pittsburgh last season, recording two interceptions, six passes defensed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
146K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy