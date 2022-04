Whatever happened to the days when we watched TV and only had a limited amount of channels to select from. In the good ol' days, we had to get up and change the dial manually instead of using a complicated remote control where turning the set on is a labor in itself. Best of all, cable was an option as FREE TV was alive and well during my younger days. Regrettably, the days of analog are long gone as we continue to advance electronically in this "so-called" 21st century and the traditional way of watching TV is now an anomaly.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO