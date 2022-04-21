ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Moody's upgrades Illinois' credit rating for second time in a year

By FOX 32 News
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Illinois is on a ratings roll. For the second time in a year, the credit agency Moody's bumped the state's debt rating up a notch. It's a big improvement from last June, when the...

www.fox32chicago.com

The Telegraph

Illinois is taxing taxes

Illinois politicians must think we are really a dumb bunch, they just passed legislation that requires every gas pump in the Land of Lincoln to bear a sticker telling us that the state could be screwing us over even worse at the gas pump.    Of course, they don't phrase it that honestly. They are quite literally giving us their 2-cents' worth. Illinois will still have the second-highest gasoline taxes in the nation - but, hey, our politicians are putting off a 2-cent-a-gallon tax hike scheduled for July 1 until Jan. 1, 2023.   Let's say in July, I were to pull into a service station to fill my pickup with fuel and I spend $100. (I spent that much two weeks ago - the most I've paid in my life at a gas pump.) The legislature wants me to know life could be much worse.  If they hadn't put off the tax increase, I could have paid $100.40.
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
CNET

Refinance Rates for April 21, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

A few closely followed mortgage refinance rates made gains today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates trend upward. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also moved up. Homeowners can expect to see refinance rates rise over the course of this year....
The Center Square

Pritzker signs eight bills into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed eight bills into law, Pritzker's office announced Friday, including a measure that will enable school districts to be reimbursed for out-of-state placement of special needs students. House Bill 4365 would allow school districts to provide funding for a student's placement if...
WCIA

Ameren warning customers about rates going up

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You need to prepare for some sticker shock when you get your power bill this summer. Ameren is warning customers their rates will be going up. They said it is because of issues with global supplies. They are estimating up to a $13 increase per month on power bills. Supplies of energy […]
FOX2Now

Fastest-growing counties in Illinois

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the...
Chicago Defender

Public Notice: Commonwealth Edison Company

Commonwealth Edison Company (“ComEd”) hereby gives notice to the public that on April 15, 2022, it filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission (“ICC” or “Commission”) its annual formula rate update, including updated cost inputs, reconciliations of ComEd’s approved revenue requirement and return on equity, and supporting testimony and other information, all for the purpose of determining, pursuant to Section 16-108.5 of the Illinois Public Utilities Act (the “Act”), updated rates for delivery services applicable throughout ComEd’s service territory in northern Illinois to be applicable beginning with the first monthly billing period of 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE

