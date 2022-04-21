ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Common Dream For San Francisco Residents

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study has found the most common dream in every city. If you've ever woken up from a particularly vivid dream and asked Google what it could mean, you're likely part of the study. MyVision.org analyzed more than...

Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco fugitive caught in Georgia

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department on Friday reported a fugitive wanted since 2020 in connection with a series of armed burglaries has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia. Jamariea Newt was arrested on Thursday on outstanding warrants and various weapons, drug trafficking and participation in criminal street gang...
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
ATReporting

Seattle billionaire is giving away her billions

(U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/WikiCommons) There's no doubt you've heard of billionaire Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. However, his former wife, Mackenzie Scott, may be the lesser-known of the two but she is no less rich and is giving away much of her fortune to charitable causes.
CBS San Francisco

Feds Charge Berkeley Teenage Duo With Dealing Drugs In San Francisco’s Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pair of Berkeley teens have been charged with illegally selling fentanyl and methamphetamines during a crackdown on drug dealing in San Francisco’s troubled Tenderloin neighborhood. U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said 19-year-old David Ordonez and 18-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez repeatedly traveled from their Berkeley home into San Francisco to allegedly deal narcotics in the open-air drug market in the 7th and Market Street area. The feds say the two Berkeley teens allegedly engaged together in a conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in the Tenderloin from February 9 to March 29, 2022. The complaint...
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
Eater

People Keep Speculating This Iconic Bay Area Tiki Bar Is Closing. It’s Not.

For the better part of a century, people have flocked to the East Bay’s location of Trader Vic’s, the international restaurant chain known for being the potential birthplace of the mai tai. The 87-year-old tiki bar remains vigilantly open on a little spit of land facing San Francisco from the East Bay — but fans can barely seem to keep one important fact straight: is the restaurant open or closed? Berkeleyside has covered this closure rumor mill, starting in 2019, and recently confirms the bar is indeed still open.
San Francisco Examiner

Crime and punishment in San Francisco: The curious case of Tomiko Miller

Consider the curious case of Tomiko Miller, one of the men arrested for robbing the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square last November. His story may help shine some light on the complicated debate surrounding public safety in San Francisco. Or it may just depress the hell out of you. Either way, it’s worth telling the tale.
purewow.com

12 National Parks Within Driving Distance of San Francisco

Looking for an outdoor escape with plenty of room to roam and no shortage of spectacular scenery? You’re in luck. From San Francisco, you’re within driving distance of 12 national parks, monuments and museums. Check out our list, from closest to farthest from downtown SF, and get ready to hit the road.
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Restaurant Beefs Up Security Due Rise of Crime in City

A significant change is happening at an iconic San Francisco restaurant. After 110 years, Swan Oyster Depot is stepping up its security to avoid vandalism after hours. As of Thursday, a solid steel gate has been installed to avoid run-ins with vandalism. Restaurant owners said in 2022 alone, they’ve gotten...
CBS San Francisco

Experts Advise Caution, Not Fear, as COVID Infections Rise in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — COVID cases have slowly but steadily ticked up across the majority of the Bay Area since mid-March. In San Francisco, the 7-day average test positivity rate is at 5.2 percent. On March 16, the 7-day test positivity rate was 2.4 percent. Still, many people who live in the Bay Area aren’t as concerned about this case increase as they were about previous spikes. “I think folks’ attitudes have changed about it in terms of maybe not being as fearful about it. I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing,” said Gerard Ayala, a San Francisco resident....
