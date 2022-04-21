ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How To Build and Plant a Raised Vegetable Garden in 3 Hours

By Luke Miller
Family Handyman
Family Handyman
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone's excited to get outside and plant. Build this raised garden bed kit with a greenhouse cover and you can start earlier than ever!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are...

www.familyhandyman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Insect#Fertilizer#Reservoir#Gardeners Supply Company
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
yourerie

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re planning to grow tomatoes, you need to choose the right fertilizer for your soil or growing medium. You also need to consider the pH level and nutrient balance in the soil, as well as the formula used in the fertilizer. Once you’ve done this, you can help ensure your plants grow quickly and produce the best harvest possible. A top choice is Jobe’s Organic Heirloom Tomato and Vegetable Plant Food Fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
Outdoor Life

Why I’m Killing My Lawn and Turning My Yard Into Wildlife Habitat

While I was lost in the peaceful hum of my John Deere tractor, mowing neat lines through my lawn, I had a revelation. Or, maybe, call it an existential crisis. I, just like most other hunters, consider myself a conservationist. I write lawmakers on conservation legislation, I pick up trash from public lands and I buy hunting licenses in multiple states, happily knowing that my money is going toward wildlife habitat. However, I have a glaring contradiction in my identity as a conservationist—my own front yard.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

23 River Rock Landscaping Ideas for Your Garden & Yard

River rocks are essentially rocks, gravel or boulders that have been gathered from river beds or other places where water has given them smooth and rounded edges. This can include small pea gravel, larger stones ranging in size from lima beans to avocados, and larger rocks and boulders. River rock can be used for walkways, edging, in beds, in containers, on patios, for rain gardens, and a number of other ways.
GARDENING
WPTV

You can grow houseplants and herbs from cuttings with this $15 plant stand

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Growing plants from cuttings is one of the best ways to...
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
Salon

How to get your soil ready for gardening season

I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy