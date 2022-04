Council right to hold Middletown schools accountable. I commend and thank the Middletown Town Council for investigating Middletown Schools’ expenditures and for its no-confidence vote in the Middletown school superintendent. For over three months, the school department couldn’t figure out how and by how much they exceeded their $40 million budget. The school department wouldn’t respond to the council’s questions or their offers to help.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 27 DAYS AGO