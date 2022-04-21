ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graduating seniors at metro Atlanta high school surprised with scholarships, new clothes

By Berndt Petersen, WSB-TV
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Anaya Mitchell and her twin brother Anthony are preparing for college campus interviews, and they need to dress for success.

“I’m so glad! I needed some clothes. I was planning to get more clothes, but I just didn’t know where to go,” Anaya said.

A classroom at South Atlanta High School was made to look more like Macy’s. 20 graduating seniors went shopping, and all the clothes were free.

“It was a surprise. They just told me and I was like, I’m coming up there for clothes? I love to get clothes,” graduating senior Shirledra Green said.

Walmart provided the wardrobes, and a local law firm provided the scholarships, $50,000 in all.

“It’s definitely rewarding. Seeing where these kids start out and see them several years down the road. See what they become and what they’ve achieved, just because someone believed in them,” Witherite Law Group’s Adewale Odetunde said.

The law firm also gave the students $150 Walmart gift cards.

“It helps me. There are some essentials that I need at Walmart, and I really love this gift card,” senior Brianna Banks said.

Some of these students can’t afford new clothes for college. They can’t afford some things they’ll need when they get there.

“It feels good. A little blessing. A surprise,” graduating senior Kelly Castillo said.

Anaya Mitchell and brother Anthony feel the same. Their futures are ahead of them, and they won’t forget those who helped them get started.

“Thank you. I really did need clothes. It was a problem. My clothes are getting too small for me. I wanted to change my look before I go off to college. So, I’m thankful to receive these clothes,” Anaya said.

