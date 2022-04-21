ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cruel Summer’: Season 2 Of Freeform Drama Introduces Fresh Mystery, New Cast & Third Showrunner

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Cruel Summer is returning to Freeform as an anthology series.

The second season will feature a whole new cast, a new mystery and the show’s third showrunner.

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the second chapter follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

Sadie Stanley, Eloise Payet, Griffin Gluck and KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore are among the stars. Paul Adelstein recurs.

Power Book IV: Force co-exec producer Elle Triedman replaces Tia Napolitano as showrunner.  Napolitano replaced creator Bert V. Royal after disagreements with the network.

The series comes from studio eOne. Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Napolitano, and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple

The first season followed two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

Related
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jesse L. Martin Departs ‘The Flash’ As Series Regular After 8 Seasons, Will Headline NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’

Click here to read the full article. Jesse L. Martin has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational as he is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons. While Martin will no longer be a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. TV-produced The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama in its recently picked up ninth season. Tony winner Martin was one of four remaining Flash original cast members, along with star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. The existing contracts of all four were up at the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Blakemore
Person
Griffin Gluck
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Sadie Stanley
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Paul Adelstein
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Sag Awards#Anthology Series#Triedman#Iron Ocean Productions
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke Says “Sometimes Bigger Is Better” As Fox Hit Eyes A Season 8 – Contenders Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. The Masked Singer has found itself in the middle of political controversy during its current seventh season after Deadline revealed that Rudy Giuliani was one of the contestants. Donald Trump’s lawyer was unmasked this week on the Fox reality competition series. But for executive producer Craig Plestis, who brought the Korean format to the U.S., the challenge remains the same for every season. “For us, it’s always that struggle, what can we do that’s different, that’s exciting to get the viewers engaged more. This season with [the show’s tagline] ‘The Good, The Bad and the...
TV SERIES
Community Policy