ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo Calls Katherine Heigl a 'Hero' For Her Past Critique of Long Work Hours

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5VY0_0fGOhx3K00

Click here to read the full article.

File this under “It’s never too late to say something nice”: Ellen Pompeo is commending her former Grey’s Anatomy co-star, Katherine Heigl , for speaking up about working conditions in the early-ish days of their ABC medical drama.

In a conversation with another co-star, Kate Walsh, on the April 20 episode of her Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo podcast, Pompeo recalled when Heigl went on a talk show and commented publicly about the “insane hours we were working.”

Pompeo continued: “Had she said that today, she’d be a complete hero.” She added that Heigl was “ahead of her time” and was deemed “ungrateful” for expressing the sentiment, “when the truth is, she’s 100 percent honest and it’s absolutely correct what she said, and she was f–king ballsy for saying it. And she was telling the truth, she wasn’t lying.”

Pompeo likely was referring to Heigl’s 2009 appearance on Late Show With David Letterman in which she called a 17-hour workday near the start of Grey’s Season 6 “cruel and mean” and mentioned that she hoped her comments would embarrass the show’s production team.

Longtime Grey’s viewers will recall that Heigl famously did not offer herself up for Emmy consideration in 2008, saying via statement that she “did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination.”  She left the series in 2010.

In a 2013 interview with the New York Post , Pompeo spoke about the behind-the-scenes unrest. “When Katie left, it was tough,” she said. “You could understand why she wanted to go — when you’re offered $12 million a movie and you’re only 26. But Katie’s problem is that she should not have renewed her contract. She re-upped, took a big raise and then tried to get off the show. And then her movie career did not take off.”

Heigl currently stars in Netflix’s Firefly Lane . A representative for the actress had no comment on Pompeo’s remarks.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us: Two Flash-Forwards Merge! Plus, Concrete Proof That [Spoiler] Is Alive in the Future

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s This Is Us. Tuesday’s This Is Us not only showed us the end of Kate and Toby’s marriage, it also hopped forward into the future… where two of the NBC drama’s already established flash-forward timelines intersected. Episode 100, titled “KaToby,” revisited the time jump that brought viewers to the day of Kate’s second wedding. (Check out our examination of that flash-forward here.) But the hour also showed us a scene from Kate and Philip’s life together… and that scene included Kate and Toby’s adult son, Jack. As longtime viewers know,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Elite Daily

Grey's Anatomy Fans Have A Scary Theory About Bailey Based On This Promo

You never know who’s in danger on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a show that spent nearly an entire season with its main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a coma, so audiences should be prepared for pretty much anything to happen. In the latest promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 15, another main character’s fate is up in the air. This time around, Bailey could be in trouble, and Grey’s fans are worried.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Katherine Heigl
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Sarah Drew
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Jesse Williams
Person
Jason Katims
Person
Anne Heche
CinemaBlend

Ellen Pompeo Pinpoints The Grey’s Anatomy Scene With Sandra Oh That She Wouldn’t Do Today

Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang will go down in pop culture history as one of TV's greatest friendships. The young surgeons provided healthy competition for one another in the hospital while simultaneously supporting each other through all kinds of horrific situations on Grey’s Anatomy. Sandra Oh played Cristina for 10 seasons before becoming one of many main cast members to leave, and even though Ellen Pompeo has signed on to play Meredith for a 19th season, she has no interest in taking her character back to some of those dark and twisty places. In fact, she says there are things she did earlier in the series that she wouldn’t do now — and she named one specific scene with her on-screen BFF that would never happen again.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jesse Williams & Sarah Drew to Return for the Season 18 Finale

Japril together again, on-screen? It’s time to officially get your hopes up… way up!. Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew, who starred as Dr. Jackson Avery and Dr. April Kepner, are returning for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale, Deadline reports. (The medical drama is ending its current season with a two-hour finale on May 26, and it has already been renewed.) ABC also shared the exciting news with a sweet photo of the Williams and Drew hugging. Check it out below.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Will Return To ABC After A Break, With Meredith Sharing Big News And Addison Back In Seattle

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is quickly wrapping up. This season has seen the introduction of a whole new Minnesota-based workforce — and fresh love interests for Meredith and Amelia in Nick Marsh and Kai Bartley, respectively — as well as the return of some familiar faces, and the twists just keep coming as the hit ABC medical drama hurtles toward the special two-hour season finale. Following a short hiatus, Grey’s Anatomy will return with a new episode on May 5 to reveal the fallout of two huge revelations from the previous episode, “Put It to the Test,” and a certain fan favorite neonatal goddess will grace the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial again.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Working Conditions#Work Hours#Grey S Anatomy#Grey S Anatomy Co Star#Abc#The New York Post
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Resident' Actor Suddenly Exits Show

The Resident has lost another member of the cast. Miles Fowler, who joined the Fox medical drama for Season 5, is not coming back for a potential Season 6. His final episode aired on March 29. Fowler starred as Trevor Daniels, the son of Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). During the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy