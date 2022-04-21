ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Yankees intentionally walked Miguel Cabrera one hit shy of 3,000 and MLB fans crushed Aaron Boone for it

By Blake Schuster
 2 days ago
Remember that awesome moment at Yankee Stadium in 2011 when Derek Jeter launched his 3,000th Major League hit into the centerfield stands for one of the most iconic home runs in team history?

The ballclub often lauded for its class was intent on making sure another superstar wouldn’t get the chance for a similar moment.

In front of a packed Comerica Park crowd, and with Miguel Cabrera coming up to bat in the eighth inning looking for his 3,000th hit, Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled the type of move New York fans would never forgive if it happened to them: Boone intentionally walked Miggy.

The incredulous silence on the Tigers’ broadcast says it all.

Without context, the decision is understandable. First was open, there were two outs and loading the bases could help New York get out of the inning in a one-run game.

With context, yikes, that’s a bad look.

Boone is trying to do his job and win a game, but the Tigers are very much in a rebuilding year and Miggy’s milestone was one of the few reasons for fans to get out to the park on a Thursday in April. And you better believe they let Boone know what they thought of his decision.

There are certainly a lot more reactions on social media and the vast majority are not safe for work.

Now, did Miggy already have three chances at the plate on Thursday? Sure. Did he go 0-for-3? Yes. Does that matter here? Absolutely not. And the Yankees should’ve just pitched to him.

Instead, they opted to face lefty Austin Meadows, who promptly made Boone pay for his decision.

Boone is just lucky the Tigers have another series at home beginning on Friday. He might still be booed in Detroit forever after pulling this move on Thursday.

At least the Tigers won, 3-0.

NJ.com

This time, Aaron Boone robs a Yankees player of a chance at history

NEW YORK — Despite how it looks, Yankees manager Aaron Boone will tell you that he loves seeing baseball history as much as anyone. A day after some late-game, by-the-book Boone strategy cost Miguel Cabrera another shot at hit No. 3,000 on Thursday in Detroit, the skipper cost one of his Yankees players a shot at making franchise history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB
