Tales from the Borderlands follow-up is coming in 2022

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQjC3_0fGOaTWB00

A Tales from the Borderlands follow-up is coming out sometime in 2022.

On Thursday, 2K and Gearbox Software announced that another Tales from the Borderlands game is happening. Unlike the first, this project is in development internally at Gearbox. The announcement did not clarify whether this is a sequel or side story to Tales from the Borderlands, but the full reveal later this summer should explain things.

According to IGN, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford announced this new Tales from the Borderlands adventure during the company’s PAX East 2022 panel. So far, all we can do is admire the announcement image below.

Telltale Games, which developed the original Tales from the Borderlands, filed for bankruptcy in 2018. The company came back years later under new ownership and is working on The Expanse along with Wolf Among Us 2. Several former Telltale Games staff went on to form Dramatic Labs, which is developing Star Trek: Resurgence.

Gearbox Software typically works on the first-person looting Borderlands titles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, so the narrative-driven adventures like in Tales from the Borderlands will be new territory for the studio.

Many consider Tales from the Borderlands to be Telltale Games’ best work, and nobody was expecting a follow-up after all these years.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

