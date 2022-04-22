ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

People Are Sharing Seemingly Strange (But Actually Genius) Food And Flavor Hacks That Work Perfectly Every Time

By Hannah Loewentheil
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jofwP_0fGOYo6I00

There are a whole lot of cooking hacks out there, but some are more useful than others. So I browsed the subreddit r/Cooking and gathered responses from the BuzzFeed Community for the best small cooking and kitchen hacks that actually make a big difference. Try these to upgrade all of your favorite foods — from scrambled eggs and pancakes to boxed cake mix and Bolognese.

1. "If a cake recipe (including the boxed mix) calls for water, add the same amount of milk instead. The cake will be softer, more flavorful, and it will stay fresh for longer. This trick is especially great for chocolate cake."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcTvj_0fGOYo6I00

u/deleted

Getty Images

2. "Add a bit of apple cider vinegar to your chili. You only need a few tablespoons, but just a small amount makes all the difference."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDmvx_0fGOYo6I00

u/TheWayOut603

Getty Images

3. "Add a bit of mayonnaise or crème fraîche to beaten eggs before scrambling them or making an omelette or quiche. It adds volume and makes them light and fluffy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRCBH_0fGOYo6I00

u/AlcuinCorbeau

Getty Images

4. "Use a vegetable peeler to cut hard cheese. It gives you perfectly shaped slices. Plus, it takes way less time to clean than a box grater or food processor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfddU_0fGOYo6I00

u/deleted

Getty Images

5. "I add a small amount of beer, champagne, or soda (like 7-Up) to boxed cake mix instead of water. It makes the cake so moist, light, and airy, and it intensifies the flavors."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00i2vb_0fGOYo6I00

u/Pretty_Jaded

Getty Images

6. "I use Kenji López-Alt's technique for cooking potatoes: I add baking soda to the water when I’m boiling potatoes with the skin off before roasting them. It works because the alkaline solution breaks down the surface of the potatoes and makes the exteriors crunchier. Then I toss them with olive oil and broil them on high."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jowo5_0fGOYo6I00

u/EFenn1

Getty Images

7. "Crush up Trader Joe Speculoos cookies to make the base of any dessert that calls for a Graham cracker crust. It's especially delicious in Key Lime Pie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322SNZ_0fGOYo6I00

Ninster22

Getty Images

8. "Instead of cooking rice in water or even chicken broth, try using coconut milk. It makes the rice taste so much more decadent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxsII_0fGOYo6I00

u/russiangerman

Getty Images

9. "If I'm making homemade pizza and I want a thicker crust, I replace lukewarm water in my dough for soda water. It results in a fluffy and thick crust, perfect for cast iron or sheet pan pizza."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsWrM_0fGOYo6I00

u/deleted

Getty Images

10. "Put a raw egg yolk into garlic mashed potatoes. I first stumbled upon this trick by accident. I didn't have any milk or cream handy so I used an egg yolk instead. They ended up being the most delicious mashed potatoes I've ever made. Creamy, velvety, and decadent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVFys_0fGOYo6I00

u/batcat03

Getty Images

11. "Freeze strong coffee or espresso in an ice cube tray. Then use the coffee cubes to your morning cold brew, chai tea, or any coffee drink. Or try blending the coffee cubes with a bit of cream and vanilla bean syrup for an easy coffee frappe."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6BF8_0fGOYo6I00

u/sweetmercy

Getty Images

12. "For the best Asian-inspired pasta that rivals takeout, make a sauce with the three S's: soy sauce, sesame oil, and Sriracha. If you want to get fancy, toss a spoonful of peanut butter in there too. It tastes restaurant quality, but it's so cheap to make at home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wy83H_0fGOYo6I00

u/NumberMuncher

Getty Images

13. "Swap in buttermilk for most recipes where you would normally use regular milk. It gives the food an extra creaminess and tanginess. It's especially great for mac 'n' cheese, gravy, baked goods, and more."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXUkI_0fGOYo6I00

u/ThisGirlsTopsBlooby

Getty Images

14. "I make cake with zucchini grated so thinly that it's not even perceptible. You can't even taste it, but it makes cake so incredibly moist and soft for days."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOkqX_0fGOYo6I00

u/KaizokuShojo

Getty images

15. "I put a dash of soy sauce in my eggs before whisking them to make omelettes or scrambled eggs. It works in place of salt and adds some extra oomph."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dWhEa_0fGOYo6I00

u/WeASeL_Antigua

Getty Images

16. "I spread a thin layer of mayonnaise on fish that I'm going to put on the grill. It prevents it from sticking to the grates without imparting any noticeable flavor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckpyQ_0fGOYo6I00

u/gukeums1

Getty Images

17. "When you're making pancakes or waffles, separate the egg whites from the yolks and whip the whites into foamy peaks before adding them to the batter. It makes the pancakes or waffles so fluffy and yummy, almost like a soufflé."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVKna_0fGOYo6I00

u/hipopper

Getty Images

18. "Use a blend of soy sauce and porcini mushroom powder in just about anything savory. It tastes like pure umami: It adds an earthy flavor to vegetarian dishes and makes meat taste even more amazing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2RPy_0fGOYo6I00

u/aoa7

Getty Images

19. "When you make boxed mac 'n' cheese, stir in some panko breadcrumbs and a little bit of freshly grated Parmesan cheese at the end. It makes it taste seriously gourmet."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkEOR_0fGOYo6I00

u/Itz_Jolly

Getty Images

20. "A drop or two of good fish sauce in French onion soup takes it to the next level."

u/adricm

21. "Add a bit of sherry to the pan with onions and cook until the sherry is fully reduced. It will give the onions a more caramelized flavor after only 15 minutes despite not actually being caramelized. It's great for when you're cooking in a hurry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153YMZ_0fGOYo6I00

u/Mark0Polio

Getty Images

22. "Add two anchovies into the pan with your onions and olive oil when beginning to make a Bolognese sauce. They dissolve almost immediately and you don't taste them. It just adds depth of flavor and natural salt."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUMch_0fGOYo6I00

thebakingmegger

Getty Images

23. "Adding a pinch of baking soda to grits or polenta cuts the cooking time in half. It's my favorite dinner time-saver."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19guRg_0fGOYo6I00

u/ChefSandman

Getty Images

24. "When I'm making chicken salad, I swap out half of the mayo for whatever creamy salad dressing I have on hand. It imparts great flavor and keeps the chicken moist without that distinct too-much-mayo flavor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcAXE_0fGOYo6I00

EmcSquared

Getty Images

25. "Instead of throwing away your nearly-empty peanut butter jar, try making oatmeal in it. The oatmeal gets all the little bits of PB that are stuck to the sides of that jar that you can't get with a knife, and it tastes amazing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cf0FP_0fGOYo6I00

runner1399

Getty Images

26. "You can make an amazing pie crust using crushed up Girl Scout cookies and a little melted butter to hold everything together. Trefoils work best, IMO, but Thin Mints are great for desserts like Grasshopper pie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2bu2_0fGOYo6I00

EmcSquared

Getty Images

27. "My go-to ingredient for any dish that feels like it needs something is a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. This even works for desserts, especially if they taste a bit too sweet. A little balsamic really cuts the sweetness and adds depth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQ4kf_0fGOYo6I00

dexm1981

Getty Images

28. "I use Bailey's Irish Cream instead of milk when I make French toast. It takes it to the next level."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SsLr2_0fGOYo6I00

kris82788

Getty Images

29. "A bit of the pickling liquid from jarred jalapeños makes an absolutely killer substitute for a squeeze of lemon or lime juice in savory dishes. It has salt, acid, and heat all in one. It's surprisingly fresh and zingy, and best of all, it lasts forever in your fridge."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fw9Cb_0fGOYo6I00

u/TheBananaKing

Getty Images

30. "When breading meat like chicken, use mayo instead of eggs. Mayonnaise is literally just an emulsion of egg and oil, so technically coating chicken in mayo is the same as coating it in egg and oil. But the extra salt and fat from the oil in the mayo adds extra crispiness and flavor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Clwf_0fGOYo6I00

u/tmntnyc

Getty Images

31. "Try adding a touch of horseradish to your mashed potatoes...especially garlic mashed potatoes. It's a game changer. It adds a ton of flavor without being too noticeable or overpowering."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krBBr_0fGOYo6I00

melc40e454224

Getty Images

What's a small but brilliant cooking hack others should know about? Tell us in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

A weeknight pasta dinner that involves very few ingredients and almost no effort

Salami hive, this recipe is for you. Inspired by classic aglio e olio but with a porky twist, this weeknight dinner involves very few ingredients and almost no effort. In fact, you can whip up the sauce in about as much time as it takes to boil pasta. For that reason, I highly recommend prepping the ingredients while the water comes to a boil. Once the pasta goes into the pot, queue the 10-minute dinner countdown.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Processor#Cooking#Sweet Potato#Hacks#Food Drink#The Buzzfeed Community#Bolognese
InsideHook

Treat Yourself to a Super-Luxe Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese at Home

Was there anything better, as a kid, than coming in from the cold to a freshly-made pot of blue box mac and cheese? Homey and comforting, it was a childhood staple for many. “Mac and cheese in general is that one dish that gives you a sense of nostalgia,” asserts chef Ryan Cerizo of San Francisco’s The Vault Steakhouse. “Once you take that first bite, it transports you to a simpler time in life, where in that moment, all your problems and worries seem to melt away.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mashed

Bobby Flay Says You Should Always Have These Two Foods In Your Pantry

What do you always keep in the kitchen? Some people have spices they swear by, while others have a favorite snack they consistently stock in the pantry. Basic ingredients you should always have on hand include things like olive oil, garlic, flour, and lemons — but chefs, of course, have their own opinions about kitchen must-haves. Alex Guarnaschelli, for example, firmly believes that you should always keep beans and lentils in your pantry. And if you're wondering what Bobby Flay's pantry staples include, he talked about this very subject in a recent episode of his podcast with his daughter Sophie, "Always Hungry."
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Kim Kardashian shares Kanye West divorce joke she asked to be cut from SNL: ‘It’s super sensitive to him’

Kim Kardashian has said that she asked for a joke about her divorce from Kanye West to be cut from Saturday Night Live.The reality TV star hosted the weekly live entertainment show in October, during which she appeared alongside future boyfriend Pete Davidson for the first time.During the latest episode of new reality series The Kardashians, Kim was seen preparing to host the show.While she would go on to joke about her split from West in her opening monologue, she explained that she wanted a second joke to be cut from “The People’s Kourt” sketch, in which Kim played...
CELEBRITIES
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
The Kitchn

I’m the Grocery Editor at Kitchn — And These New Olive Oils Were the Highlight of My Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Recently I’ve managed to collect few different oils that had been sent to me to sample (perks of being a Grocery Editor, I know). After unboxing the bottles and breaking down the boxes, I’ve been setting them aside on the mini bookshelf in the kitchen along with the other oils, vinegars, salts, and staples my roommate and I cook with regularly. We still had to finish the current bottle we had already opened.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

40 Homemade Egg Noodle Recipes That Go Way Beyond Tuna Casserole and Stroganoff

I’m not sure egg noodles get the attention they deserve. Egg noodles are typically the first choice of noodle in dishes like stroganoff and chicken noodle soup, but they are also a great choice in casseroles and stews. These noodles cook up fairly quickly and are very versatile. Egg noodles are even terrific as a simple buttered noodle for picky kids and they can be so much more—as you’ll see with our collection of 40 best egg noodle recipes.
RECIPES
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
30Seconds

This Light Lemon Mousse Recipe Is Proof Lemon Makes Everything Better

I absolutely love lemon – the fruit itself and lemon as an ingredient. I love lemonade, lemon poppy seed pancakes, lemon bars, lemon poppy seed bread, lemon cheesecake, lemon curd, lemon meringue pie, lemon pudding … then there’s lemon mousse. Light, airy, zesty, it's the perfect dessert recipe for spring and summer.
RECIPES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

981
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy